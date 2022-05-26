‘Global Pandemic Treaty’ Includes Plans For Mandatory, Universal Digital Passport & ID System

The World health Organization’s “global pandemic treaty” includes plans for a mandatory, universal digital passport and ID system.

Globalists and world leaders have been gathered in Davos, Switzerland this week for the WHO’s annual World Health Assembly.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Attendees from all 194 WHO member states are set to vote on major amendments to the International Health Regulations that would effectively strip sovereign countries of all power and hand it over to the WHO’s global health board in the event of an alleged ‘pandemic’.

The Gateway Pundit reports: If the ratifications are agreed to this week, the WHO would also be granted sole authority over what constitutes a pandemic. And, as we have seen over the past two years, just about anything qualifies as an ‘existential threat to public health’ including, but not limited to: misinformation, parents protesting at school boards, free speech, and – of course – racism. The fact that the WHO is on the cusp of unrestricted authority to decide these measures should terrify every American.

What’s more, the changes also include plans for a mandatory and universal vaccine passport system that’s overseen by the WHO. In fact, the globalist organization has already contracted a German-based company, called ‘T-Systems’, to develop the technology.

They’re that confident the measures will be approved.

From the joint WHO and T-Systems announcement:

“The World Health Organization (WHO) will make it easier for its member states to introduce digital vaccination certificates in the future. The WHO is setting up a gateway for this purpose. It enables QR codes on electronic vaccination certificates to be checked across national borders. It is intended to serve as a standard procedure for other vaccinations such as polio or yellow fever after COVID-19. The WHO has selected T-Systems as an industry partner to develop the vaccination validation services.”

According to Garret Mehl – the head of WHO’s Department of Digital Health and Innovation, the plan for the new universal system is to issue a QR code digital ID to every single person on the planet – that way, everyone is tracked. But, don’t worry, it’s just a “trust-building” exercise, Mehl explains.

Oh, is that all?

From Mehl (via The Brownstone Institute):

“Vaccination certificates that are tamper-proof and digitally verifiable build trust. WHO is therefore supporting member states in building national and regional trust networks and verification technology. The WHO’s gateway service also serves as a bridge between regional systems. It can also be used as part of future vaccination campaigns and home-based records.”

Aside from the fact that the WHO is an international, unelected, and unaccountable body with absolutely no concern for individual freedoms, the organization is led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who repeatedly pushed outright lies and crippling restrictions throughout the China virus pandemic.

Needless to say – Americans shouldn’t want this guy anywhere near power. But, thanks to treasonous Joe Biden, the globalist left, and the DC Swamp, this globalist organization and its crazed leader will have absolute control.

When you consider the fact that the Biden Regime purposefully hid the proposed amendments to the Treaty when it was submitted in January (therefore, skipping the democratic process) – and only made the proposal public months later (just before the WHO assembly), we are way beyond an impeachable offense. This is borderline treason.