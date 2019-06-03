Glenn Beck: “Justin Amash Is the Man I’ve Been Waiting for My WHOLE Life”

Political commentator Glenn Beck has issued a gushing endorsement of fellow Trump-hater Rep. Justin Amash.

Beck ruined his reputation and career in 2016 by endorsing Hillary Clinton for President and repeatedly comparing Trump supporters to Nazis.

Despite this, Trump won the election by a landslide.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In May 2018 Glenn Beck put on a Trump #MAGA hat and endorsed the Republican president.

It took him a year-and-a-half to endorse President Trump.

At the end of his confession Glenn Beck asked forgiveness from Donald Trump.

What about his “Nazi” supporters, Glenn?

Now this…

One year later Glenn Beck is cheering fellow Trump-hater Justin Amash.

Such a principled conservative!

Glenn tweeted this out earlier today.

@justinamash is the man we on the right have waited for my whole life. He has the best conservative voting record in Congress. He does what he says he will do, AND never hides from voters. I hope he runs in 2024. He takes his oath seriously. Thank you JA. https://t.co/OOqy7nAmeR — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 2, 2019

And the once great Glenn Beck has only 45 retweets.

Sad and pathetic.