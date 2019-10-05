Giuliani: Nervous Democrats May Remove Schiff as Chairman

Rudy Giuliani claims Democrats are getting nervous about Adam Schiff and may remove him as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee

On Thursday The New York Times revealed that the anti-Trump CIA whistleblower spoke with Schiff’s office before he even filed his complaint.

It appears the stunt was carefully planned by the Democrats to oust Trump from office.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here’s Schiff from September 17, 2019 –

But Adam Schiff did not just lie to liberal media hacks, he also lied to Republican committee members.

Schiff broke House rules by withholding this information from House Republicans.

On Friday Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) told reporters that Adam Schiff should be disqualified because he is both a “fact witness” and an investigator in the case.

Now Rudy Guliani claims Democrats are getting nervous and may remove liar Schiff as Chairman.

Rudy added — “Stay Tuned, Much More to Come!”