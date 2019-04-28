Giuliani: Mueller Might Have Tried to Frame the President of the United States

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has accused special counsel Robert Mueller of doing “some pretty outrageous things” during his investigation into Russian collusion.

In an interview on “The Cats roundtable“, Giuliani warned host John Catsimatidis that Mueller’s team may have tried to “frame” Trump for working with the Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Newsmax.com reports: “In his overseeing of the investigation, [Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein] did act as somewhat of a conscience for an operation — Mueller’s operation — that had no conscience,” Giuliani said.

“Some of the things haven’t even been revealed yet. [They] did some pretty outrageous things. Because they thought they could do anything in order to either get President Trump or maybe even to frame him.”

Giuliani added that he believes the Russian collusion narrative, which was squashed in Mueller’s final report, was an elaborate ruse to keep Trump out of the White House.

“I believe that when it’s all revealed, you go back to 2016, this whole Russian collusion thing did not happen by accident,” he said.

“I believe there were political enemies of the President who had an ability at the upper levels of some of our most important agencies to corrupt them and to use them, first, to prevent Donald Trump from being president. And then it was an insurance policy, to remove him.”