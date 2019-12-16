Giuliani: Impeachment Is About Hiding Obama Corruption – “Billions Laundered, Extortion and Bribery”

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani dropped a series of bombshells on Sunday, claiming damning evidence of Obama-era corruption involving senior officials is about to become public knowledge.

“MUCH more to come” Giuliani said Sunday concluding that the Democrats’ impeachment push is intended to obstruct investigations into Obama-era corruption.

Giuliani also revealed that the sham impeachment against the White House is intended to cover for the DNC’s collusion with Ukraine during the 2016 election “to destroy candidate Trump.”

– Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump

Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Rudy revealed a huge money laundering operation involving the Bidens and Burisma Holdings. Money was flowing through Latvia and Cyprus disguised as loans to various tech companies then paid out as ‘board fees’ to Hunter Biden.

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani revealed that there is documents showing Schiff’s star witness, fired US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice during her impeachment testimony.

Documents prove Yovanovitch was personally involved in the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s investigations and denied visas to witnesses who could prove Biden, Dem corruption, Giuliani said.

The Democrats launched a sham impeachment inquiry against President Trump because he was doing his duty to get to the bottom of Ukrainian corruption involving Obama-era officials and other Democrats.

The Obama administration and Democrats were using Ukraine as a conduit to launder millions, if not billions of dollars of US money back into their pockets.

But there was not a “smidgen” of corruption or scandal, right Obama?