Giuliani Warns DC Elite: I’m About to Expose Massive Obama Pay-To-Play Scheme

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has promised to expose a massive Obama-era pay-to-play scheme very soon.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Giuliani reminded the DC elite that he previously cleaned up the mafia in New York and asked them, “Do you honestly think I’m intimidated?”

Giuliani claims the Obama pay-to-play scheme revelations will “devastate the Democrat Party.”

“I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press covered up for years! I’m also going to bring out a massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama Administration that will devastate the Democrat Party. Do you honestly think I’m intimidated?” Giuliani tweeted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “The Mafia couldn’t kill me so NO, I am not worried about the swamp press!” Giuliani said in a follow-up tweet.

Giuliani presented a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham with evidence of a Democrat criminal conspiracy with Ukrainians to prevent Donald Trump from being President.

“Taylor’s Embassy is uniformly refusing them visas,” Giuliani asserted.

Rudy Giuliani has been exposing the Biden crime family’s involvement in Ukraine corruption, specifically their pay-to-play scheme with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Joe Biden’s drug addict son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings and being paid by some accounts over $200,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the field.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, who was tasked to oversee US dealings with Ukraine, threatened to withhold over $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma and Hunter.

Biden bragged about shaking down Ukraine and getting Mr. Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach revealed last month that former Vice President Joe Biden was personally paid $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma Holdings.

This is just the tip of the iceberg and the swamp hit back at Giuliani by putting him under criminal investigation for potential FARA violations and campaign finance violations.

But Rudy is fighting back and put the DC swamp on notice that he’s going into overdrive to expose more Obama-Biden pay-to-play corruption!