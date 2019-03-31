Giuliani Vows ‘Criminal’ Referrals Against FBI, DOJ Officials Within Months

Rudy Giuliani has promised that current and former officials at the FBI and DOJ will be held criminally responsible for the Russia witch hunt against President Trump’s campaign.

In an explosive interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, the President’s attorney predicted that evidence of criminality on the part of senior FBI officials would be uncovered within a matter of months.

Thehill.com reports: “What they did here, I believe, over the next six months, we’re going to uncover evidence, I believe, that what they did here was criminal,” Giuliani said. “Somebody made this up, Jeanine. Somebody conceived this. And they superimposed it, and they went out and tried to prove it.”

“And we have to find out: Who’s the brains behind this? Couple of, four or five possibilities. I think we’ll find them,” he continued.

Giuliani added that his suspicions were limited to top brass at the FBI, adding that field agents and regular agency personnel were just trying to serve their country.

“Well, first of all, I know you agree with me. The people it indicts are the corrupted politicians at the top of the FBI and DOJ. No field office of the FBI is implicated in this. No agent who is sacrificing his life to protect us. It’s a bunch of these phony politicians at the top who corrupt themselves because they want to suck up to whoever’s in power,” he said.

President Trump's attorney, @RudyGiuliani with his reaction to the Mueller report: pic.twitter.com/MTQIpwDVop — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 31, 2019

Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation ended last week and a report issued by Attorney General William Barr on the investigation’s findings claimed that it established no link between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the election.

The White House and its allies have held Barr’s report as a victory over the past week, attacking both Democrats and the mainstream media for claims made about Trump and his campaign throughout the course of the investigation.

Democrats, meanwhile, have called for the full release of Mueller’s report to Congress and for Barr to testify publicly.