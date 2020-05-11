Giuliani: Comey & Brennan Coup Attempt ‘as Close to Treason as You Can Get’

Rudy Giuliani has accused former FBI Director James Comey and CIA boss John Brennan of treason for orchestrating an illegal coup against the Trump administration.

In a Sunday interview on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Giuliani weighed in on the DOJ’s decision to drop all charges against former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn after evidence showed a Deep State plot to entrap Flynn into lying to them.

“This is now an inexperienced prosecutor’s hypothesis … I think Brennan ran this damn thing,” Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis. “I particularly think Brennan ran the Papadopoulos-Carter Page part of it because that’s a very elaborate counter-intelligence plan — kind of a stupid one. Brennan is smart, but if he goes overboard, he makes a lot of mistakes, which is why he was in trouble all his career. So, that one I’m sure is orchestrated by CIA. And who the hell would’ve done it in the CIA but a screwball like Brennan?”

Giuliani added, “I think they have Comey. And I think, despite the fact that he got let off a couple of times — and I have no inside information — I believe that Attorney General Barr was saving it for the really good case, the one that comes pretty close to treason, because what they did after [Trump] was elected, I don’t say that it’s treason, but it’s as close to treason as you can get. They wanted to take out the lawfully elected President of the United States, and they wanted to do it by lying, submitting false affidavits, using phony witnesses — in other words, they wanted to do it by illegal means. What is overthrowing a government by illegal means? A coup … and it’s also treason.”