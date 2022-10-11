Girl Who Was Forced To Take Testosterone Goes Bald

A girl who was put on hormone blockers and received testosterone treatments when she was a teenager says she has now gone bald and regrets that doctors didn’t do more to diagnose her gender confusion as a mental illness.
In a candid Twitter post Sunday, user KC Miller posted a picture showing “what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl,” adding, “Remember, I’m 21.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Newswars.com reports: Miller, whose voice is deep due to years of testosterone treatments, describes just receiving a haircut after “being tired of watching my hair thin out.”
Latest Videos
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
“This is what I mean by hair loss,” she says, lowering her head to show a balding head of hair.
“It just keeps getting worse. It keeps thinning. It keeps receding backwards… um, and I’m not exactly sure that’s coming back.”
Miller describes herself as “being androgenized to the point of no return.”
“I really don’t see those being fixable,” she says.
“So that’s when I talk about… just staying as I am regardless of how I feel… because I don’t really see me personally being able to come back from what’s happened so far.”
In a Twitter thread Monday clarifying a few points, Miller admitted she doesn’t fully regret her decision and isn’t trying to transition back as she “transitioned before I reached adulthood” and doesn’t know what it would be like “socially living as a woman.”
She goes on to say while she’s not against “gender-affirming care,” there’s enough people regretting transitions to know there’s a systemic issue.
Saying she doesn’t hold her mother responsible for allowing her to transition, Miller said doctors didn’t do enough digging to discover her gender issues were really related to mental illness.
Despite not fully regretting her transition, Miller concludes her thread by admitting the system of identifying gender issues and promoting transitions is “broken.”
After going viral with over 4.2 million Twitter views in less than 24 hours, hopefully this video is serving as a cautionary tale for anyone considering gender transitions.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- PayPal Has NOT Backed Down, STILL Issuing $2,500 Fines for Opposing Mainstream Narrative - October 11, 2022
- Girl Who Was Forced To Take Testosterone Goes Bald - October 11, 2022
- Top US Pastor Warns Artificial Intelligence Is Paving the Way for the Antichrist - October 11, 2022