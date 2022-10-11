Girl Who Was Forced To Take Testosterone Goes Bald

A girl who was put on hormone blockers and received testosterone treatments when she was a teenager says she has now gone bald and regrets that doctors didn’t do more to diagnose her gender confusion as a mental illness.

In a candid Twitter post Sunday, user KC Miller posted a picture showing “what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl,” adding, “Remember, I’m 21.”

Newswars.com reports: Miller, whose voice is deep due to years of testosterone treatments, describes just receiving a haircut after “being tired of watching my hair thin out.”

Just for some perspective: this is what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl. Remember, I'm 21. pic.twitter.com/DZh1ycVt6O — KC Miller (@KCMiller1225) October 9, 2022

“This is what I mean by hair loss,” she says, lowering her head to show a balding head of hair.

“It just keeps getting worse. It keeps thinning. It keeps receding backwards… um, and I’m not exactly sure that’s coming back.”

Miller describes herself as “being androgenized to the point of no return.”

“I really don’t see those being fixable,” she says.

“So that’s when I talk about… just staying as I am regardless of how I feel… because I don’t really see me personally being able to come back from what’s happened so far.”

In a Twitter thread Monday clarifying a few points, Miller admitted she doesn’t fully regret her decision and isn’t trying to transition back as she “transitioned before I reached adulthood” and doesn’t know what it would be like “socially living as a woman.”

It doesn't mean it won't ever happen and it doesn't mean that I 100% regret transitioning; rather, I don't know. It's all up in the air and to be determined. — KC Miller (@KCMiller1225) October 10, 2022

She goes on to say while she’s not against “gender-affirming care,” there’s enough people regretting transitions to know there’s a systemic issue.

The current system isn't working. Enough people are getting hurt and are allowed to make life-altering decisions very quickly that the current model of care, at the very least, needs to be modified, if not rebuilt entirely. — KC Miller (@KCMiller1225) October 10, 2022

Saying she doesn’t hold her mother responsible for allowing her to transition, Miller said doctors didn’t do enough digging to discover her gender issues were really related to mental illness.

4. All of the adults in my life failed me/my doctors and parents should be put in jail.



I 100% DO NOT blame my mother for this at all. This wasn't a misstep. This was an act of desperation. I don't think I properly conveyed just how mentally ill I was when we sought care. — KC Miller (@KCMiller1225) October 10, 2022

Despite not fully regretting her transition, Miller concludes her thread by admitting the system of identifying gender issues and promoting transitions is “broken.”

After going viral with over 4.2 million Twitter views in less than 24 hours, hopefully this video is serving as a cautionary tale for anyone considering gender transitions.