Girl Scouts Give Highest Award to Teen Who Organized Abortion Campaign

The Girl Scouts of America recently honored a teen for her volunteer work on “reproductive health justice” – an umbrella term that includes abortion on demand.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona granted Meghna Gopalan the Gold Award, the Girl Scouts highest honor, for her work on a pro-choice campaign.

Lifenews.com reports: Her project involved working with the pro-abortion Women’s March and its affiliate in Tucson. She said her goal was to “educate people about and destigmatize access to women’s healthcare” — euphemisms for abortion.

Her comments to the local news also suggest that abortion was a focus of her project and she worked directly with a pro-abortion organization.

“I’m planning on hosting an event to educate people about and de-stigmatize access to women’s healthcare. I’ve been working with El Rio Reproductive Health Access Project, and they offered ideas on reproductive health justice which would broaden the scope of the project a little bit. I got interested in the topic with the Supreme Court nomination of [Brett] Kavanaugh…” Gopalan said.

Both the Women’s March and the Kavanaugh hearings focused heavily around the abortion issue and leading pro-abortion groups aggressively attacked Kavanaugh and opposed his nomination.

Christy Volanski, co-editor of MyGirlScoutCouncil.com, told Breitbart that the Girl Scouts have a close relationship with the abortion industry, including Planned Parenthood.

“At the very least, it’s a cozy relationship,” Volanski said.

Although the Girl Scout organization maintains that it takes “no position” on abortion, parents, churches and pro-life activists have long complained of the pro-abortion slant of the Girl Scouts’ resources, role models and affiliations.

The ties between Planned Parenthood and the Girl Scouts have been questioned ever since former Girl Scouts CEO Kathy Cloninger admitted on NBC’s The Today Show: “We partner with many organizations. We have relationships with…Planned Parenthood organizations across the country.”

In a national survey in 2013, seventeen Girl Scouts councils admitted to partnering with Planned Parenthood; other councils refuse to answer the survey question. Of the 315 Girl Scout councils in the U.S., 17 councils reported having a relationship with Planned Parenthood and its affiliates, and 49 reported they do not. The other 249 refused to disclose any relationship.

In 2013, Girl Scouts USA shared a recommendation for abortion activist and former pro-abortion Texas legislator Wendy Davis as a 2013 Woman of the Year on its official Twitter account. The organization also suggested pro-abortion former HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius as a woman “with courage, confidence, and character.”

Meanwhile, a former national spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts, Kelly Parisi, also was a former spokeswoman for a pro-abortion organization founded by Gloria Steinem.

The Girl Scouts also have been criticized for their involvement in the May 2013 Women Deliver Conference, an international event that included “safe and legal abortion” among its overarching themes. It documents its role in the planning and facilitating of the December 2012 Bali Global Youth Forum and the outcome declaration, which demands youth access to abortion.