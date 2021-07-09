Girl in Austria Raped and Murdered by Gang of Asylum Seekers – MEDIA BLACKOUT

Austrian law enforcement authorities say that four Afghan migrants aged 16, 18, 22 and 23 drugged, raped and killed 13-year-old Leonie on June 26, 2021. Despite the shocking nature of the crime, there has been a total blackout of the story by western mainstream media outlets.

According to local reports, three of the four suspects are currently in custody, while the fourth is feared to have escaped to Italy via Innsbruck and is on the run.

One of the 18-year-old suspects pleaded guilty on Wednesday – not of rape or murder, but of failure to provide assistance to the young girl. “I was there when Leonie was raped, but I did not intervene,” the suspect said in a statement.

Police have confirmed that Leonie was under the influence of drugs. She had been brutally raped, had multiple bruises on her body and ultimately died of suffocation.

One of the perpetrators had lost his status as “refugee” due to multiple criminal offences prior to his arrest and was due to be deported. Leonie’s parents have filed a formal lawsuit against the the Austrian government, saying their failure to deport him led to their daughters death.