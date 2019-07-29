Gilroy Garlic Festival Banned ‘Weapons of Any Kind’

As gun-control advocates use the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to justify harsh gun control laws, it should be noted that the festival prohibited “weapons of any kind.”

Festival organizers had 100 percent gun control for law-abiding members of the public.

Attendees were banned from carrying “pocketknives and weapons of any kind,” according to the festival’s website.

Breitbart.com reports: Moreover, a perusal of the city of Gilroy’s “Park Rules and Regulations” unambiguously states that “guns, slingshots, or fireworks” are prohibited.

The nation witnessed a similar gun-free zone shooting on May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach. That gunman opened fire in the employee-portion of a city building, and employees were barred from bringing firearms to work. We saw the same thing in gun-free Parkland (February 14, 2018), gun-free Orlando Pulse (June 2016), the gun-free San Bernardino County Building (December 2, 2015), the gun-free DC Navy Yard (September 16, 2013), gun-free Sandy Hook Elementary (December 14, 2012), and the gun-free Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012).