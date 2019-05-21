Gillibrand Vows to Release Illegals Claiming Asylum into US Communities

Democratic 2020 hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has vowed to release illegal immigrants into American communities as long as they are “claiming asylum.”

During an interview on CBS’s Face The Nation, Sen. Gillibrand promised that if she becomes President she would end the detention of all border crossers and illegal aliens. Instead, she would release every foreign national arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border into American communities if they are claiming asylum.

Gillibrand also revealed that she would assign those seeking asylum with legal aid.

“As president of the United States, I would not fund any for-profit prisons, I would not lock up these families,” Gillibrand declared.

“I would have a humane immigration policy where people … would have lawyers and have a proper asylum process. If someone is seeking asylum, I would assign them a lawyer.”

Breitbart.com reports: When Gillibrand was pressed as to how she would handle the inflow of hundreds of thousands of border apprehensions and crossings set to occur this year, she said no border crossers and illegal aliens claiming asylum would be incarcerated under her watch.

“They don’t need to be incarcerated,” Gillibrand said. “If they’re given a lawyer and given a process, they will follow it. They can go into the community…”

At current rates, experts project there to be 863,000 border apprehensions this fiscal year, though this only counts illegal aliens who are caught at the border and does not include those who successfully cross. Experts predict that potentially half a million illegal aliens will successfully cross the southern border this year, undetected by Border Patrol.

Under Gillibrand’s open border plan, all border crossers and illegal aliens claiming asylum would be allowed to enter the country, freely, with the hope that they arrive in court for their hearing.