Gillette ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Ad Becomes One of the Most Disliked Videos Ever

Gillette’s recent virtue signaling commercial against “toxic masculinity” has become one of the most disliked videos on YouTube of all time.

As of writing this article, the ad has reached a stunning 934,000 dislikes in just a few days.

Breitbart.com reports: On Tuesday, the video has 330,000 dislikes, with the number of dislikes more than doubling in just one day.

Currently, the most disliked YouTube video of all time is YouTube Rewind 2018 (15 million dislikes), followed by Justin Bieber’s Baby (10 million dislikes), and Jake Paul’s It’s Everyday Bro (4 million dislikes).

The fiftieth most disliked YouTube video, titled “Roast Yourself Challenge” by Kenia Os, has 900,000 dislikes.

If users continue to dislike Gillette’s commercial, the video could break into the top fifty by the end of this week.

As previously reported, Gillette’s commercial asked viewers, “Is this the best a man can get?” in a twist on the company’s classic tagline, “The best a man can get,” and took on a number of issues, including sexual harassment and bullying, but also masculinity.

At the start of the video, “toxic masculinity” is read out as one of the main negative issues in society, along with “bullying,” and “sexual harassment.”

The commercial received heavy criticism and mockery on social media.