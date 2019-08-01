Gillette Loses BILLIONS Following Woke #MeToo Ad

Procter & Gamble has reported a whopping loss of $5.24 billion following their ‘woke’ toxic masculinity ad earlier this year.

The ad, entitled ‘We Believe’, was released in January 2019. It asked men to “shave their toxic masculinity,” while blaming men for the despicable actions of a tiny percentage of sexual abusers and rapists.

The ad was so universally hated, it became one of the most hated ads in Internet history.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The ad had 642,000 down votes after its first two days on YouTube.

All that wokeness did not pay off for Gillette and P&G.

Gillette lost $8 BILLION in the second quarter.

Reuters reported:

P&G reported a net loss of about $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, due to an $8 billion non-cash writedown of Gillette. For the same period last year, P&G’s net income was $1.89 billion, or 72 cents per share.

It looks like trashing their consumer base with feminist lecturing was not such a good idea, huh?