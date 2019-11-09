Giant Greta Thunberg Mural Going Up In San Francisco’s Union Square

A creepy four-story mural of climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to be unveiled next week in San Francisco.

The enormous painting will stare down at residents and visitors near Union Square in the heart of the city’s downtown.

Several people say they find the giant mural unsettling, describing it as something straight out of a dystopian Sci-Fi movie.

RT reports: The mural depicts the face of the 16-year-old media darling, gazing down at passersby on Union Square in San Francisco, with her signature tense expression.

Argentine artist Andreas Iglesias, who is putting the finishing touches on the massive work, said his ultimate goal is to raise awareness about climate issues.

“What I want from people is to realize [they] have to do something for the world. Otherwise, it’s going to be the beginning of our extinction,” the muralist, also known as Cobre, told KPIX.

The project is sponsored by One Atmosphere, an environmental non-profit which supplied paint for the mural. Its executive director, Paul Scott, said he hopes people will be “struck” by the sight and “open their minds to the remarkable conviction” in the teen’s words.

While the towering mural is a sight that is guaranteed to turn heads, the concept has left many puzzled, with some even calling it disturbing.

“You never want that stare,” a commenter wrote, while another said: “I bet property prices have plummeted around there. That is scary.”



Others slammed the premise behind the work, arguing that the mural will do nothing to solve the problems that have been plaguing the city for years, such as its homelessness crisis and trash-strewn streets.

