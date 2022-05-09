Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sentence Reduced After She Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles

Fact checked
May 9, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Ghislaine Maxwell's sentence reduced as she vows to name and shame elite pedophiles
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A judge has agreed to drastically reduce Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison sentence after she vowed to name and shame elite pedophiles who were part of Epstein’s VIP child sex ring.

Last year, Ghislaine Maxwell vowed to name and shame the VIP elites who raped children in order to try and secure a lesser sentence in her elite pedophile ring trial. 

Following the announcement, a judge has agreed to knock at least 10 years off her sentence and move her out of solitary confinement.

Latest Videos

Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendent of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, according to a BBC News broadcast and Burke’s Peerage, the genealogical guide to royal ancestry. According to Harold Brooks-Baker of Burke’s Peerage, the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who ruled an Arab caliphate in Spain after the death of Muhammad. At its peak, the caliphate ruled over territory from the Caucasus (Eurasia) to the Iberia Peninsula (Muslim Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar). It was the fifth largest empire in history, governing 62 million people (29% of the world’s population at the time). Muhammad’s blood passed directly through this lineage to the European kings of Portugal and Castille, and through them to Queen Elizabeth, via England’s 15th century King Edward IV. After carefully tracing Queen Elizabeth’s ancestry, it was determined that the British monarch is the 43rd great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Here’s the press release by United Press International: "Mixed in with Queen Elizabeth’s blue blood is the blood of the Moslem prophet Mohammed, according to Burke’s Peerage, the geneological guide to royalty. Brooks-Baker said the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who once ruled Spain." BBC Arabic has begun promoting the idea that Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Numerous television segments broadcast on the BBC in the Muslim world have been devoted to the idea.
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRzTExlTnd3cVo4

Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study

May 7, 2022 4:18 pm

President Biden has declared that Trump supporters are ‘domestic terrorists’ who threaten to plunge America into a civil war. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden warned said the following: "the MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Biden also bizarrely warned that because of Trump supporters, gay children may soon be banned from the same “classroom as other children” if SCOTUS follows through. Are today’s Trump supporters worse than the Democrat-run KKK or any extremist organizations that have existed in our nation’s history? Of course not.
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnI5czBXNEhMUW1Z

President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’

May 6, 2022 8:50 pm

Every single school in Oregon – including elementary schools – will soon be forced to provide tampons and feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms with “instructions on how to use” them. The woke new rules were issued as part of the state’s Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, which mandates that menstrual products be made available in “every student bathroom.” Portland Public Schools is excited to begin its planned implementation of the every bathroom requirement. In a recent statement, the district announced that it had made feminine products available in “female and all-gender restrooms” and added that the products would be provided in “all remaining restrooms, including boys’ bathrooms,” by the start of the next school year.
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLndJX1dmY044RTFv

Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms

May 5, 2022 11:02 pm

Student midwives in the UK are now being taught how to deliver babies from 'birthing persons' with a penis - i.e. biological men. And no, this is NOT satire.  A 'skills workbook' produced by a University in Scotland has sparked backlash after it began instructing midwives on how to assist biological males in giving birth. Midwives across the UK have also been told by a government-sponsored report from the LGBT Foundation that they should refrain from using gendered language, including phrases such as "breastfeeding". The report suggested using more inclusive phrases such as "chestfeeding" instead.  Welcome to Clown World.
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklUbnJLLWwyeGo4

Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’

May 4, 2022 11:14 am

A woke anti-Trump NBC news anchor was busted in a pedophile sting last week by a group of Predator Hunters who captured the incident on camera. Local NBC affiliate anchor Zach Wheeler had agreed to meet up with what he thought was a teenage boy. The teen turned out to be a decoy used by the child protection group to lure child abusers who agree to meet in public. The predator hunters announced this week that they handed information regarding the encounter over to the state police.
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkN6dXBsM3pUNGlR

Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting

May 3, 2022 10:19 pm

Processing meat on your own property in the U.S. can now lead to jail time, as has been proven by an Amish man from Pennsylvania who has been threatened with a prison sentence and issued a $250,000 fine for doing just that. Amos Miller says he is being persecuted by the Biden administration for practicing his religious freedom to raise and prepare food the way he believes God intended. Miller practices rotational grazing on his independently owned, holistically managed, century old farm in Bird-In-Hand Pennsylvania. His heritage-breed cows are raised on organic pastures. A couple of weeks ago, a federal judge threatened Miller with jail time for selling his own produce, and sent armed U.S. marshals to his home. Last summer, the judge also ordered Miller to pay $250,000 for committing the same crime. Who owns the meat you buy? The US government, apparently.
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklqQmJlZVpiWHJR

Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property

April 30, 2022 5:34 pm

Emmanuel Macron, the former Rothschild banker might have been declared the winner of the French election, but millions of Marine Le Pen voters lost their ballots, and their rights, last Sunday. In France, if a ballot is damaged, it cannot be cast. So the elite, who are desperate to install Macron in office for another five years, arranged for the destruction of millions of Le Pen ballots. Marine Le Pen has consistently called out Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” Pre-election polls had Macron and Le Pen running neck and neck, as recently as April 10. The spoiled ballots shown in this video, all Le Pen’s, all have disqualifying tears in the same place. This isn’t some grand conspiracy, it’s grand theft. And they’ve got away with it yet again.
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm9meGNnbVNxYU9v

Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election

April 29, 2022 8:50 am

Democrats are introducing a bill that will impose monthly fines on the unjabbed and a requirement to pay twice what they’d otherwise owe in personal income taxes. Rhode Islanders who refuse to submit to Big Pharma and accept the Covid-19 shot will face $50 monthly fines under the proposed legislation. They will also have to pay double the taxes of a jabbed person in the same financial situation, under the “dystopian” state Senate bill. Senator Samuel W. Bell, a woke Democrat, is the radical leftist responsible for the legislation, which has drawn sharp criticism on Twitter. It has also prompted Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a Republican, to organize a grassroots campaign opposing the authoritarian measure. De la Cruz, the Senate minority whip who dropped out of the 2nd Congressional District race last week, wrote an email to supporters, saying people across the state have been asking her about Bell’s bill. “I have not, nor will I ever support, legislation that coerces Rhode Islanders into making medical decisions or face steep financial damages,” she wrote.
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjg1SlpFclM5cjVR

Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans

April 27, 2022 10:55 pm

The world’s most prominent “Nazi hunter” has condemned Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government for supporting and training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine. Efraim Zuroff, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel, says governments and the mainstream media are deliberately misleading the public when they claim Ukraine is not overrun by Nazis. Governments and media across the West insist claims about “Azov” and other units of the Ukrainian military having Nazi sympathies is “Russian disinformation.” However, Zuroff insists that it is NOT Russian propaganda. Canada has spent nearly a billion dollars on training Ukrainian troops since the 2014 coup in which Western-backed rebels overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government. The only people spreading propaganda on this issue, it seems, is the mainstream media.
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjNBVUpJRTFKUHJz

Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

April 26, 2022 6:30 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Now, she can receive visits from family and friends while awaiting her sentence.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “She finally has access to things she has not had for almost two years, starting with human company,” her brother, Ian Maxwell, told the U.K. Telegraph. “The prison guards were told not to talk to her.

“She has had no human interaction. She has had no human company.”

As the Post reported, Maxwell was kept in high security because of the fate of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender Maxwell aided in sexually abusing underage girls. Epstein died in what was officially ruled a suicide in a federal jail cell in 2019.

The human interaction could be small comfort for Maxwell as she awaits a June 28 sentencing for her convictions on sex trafficking and other charges.

Maxwell, 60, faces prison time of up to 55 years, the Post reported.

Bad as that is for Maxwell, she could have faced even more time. However, on April 29, the federal judge who turned down Maxwell’s bid to have her convictions overturned also tossed two of three conspiracy convictions against her, ruling they were “repetitive.”

That reduced her potential prison time by 10 years, according to ABC News.

In that ruling, however, U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan made it clear that Maxwell’s attempt to have all the guilty verdicts against her overturned did not have a legal leg to stand on.

“[T]he jury’s guilty verdicts were readily supported by the extensive witness testimony and documentary evidence admitted at trial,” the ruling stated.

“Further, those counts of conviction matched the core of criminality charged in the Indictment, presented by the Government at trial, and on which the jury was accurately instructed.

“[T]he Defendant simply asserts that the Court should ‘enter a judgment of acquittal as to all counts under Rule 29 . . . because the government failed to prove each element of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,’” the ruling stated, adding, “The Court disagrees.”

In the ruling, Nathan said that Maxwell’s attorney had a point that some counts overlapped and said that despite involving different victims, they were part of the same overall conspiracy.

“The overarching conspiracy—which, as the Government argued and proved at trial, employed a single ‘playbook’ to groom and sexually abuse underage girls—constitutes a single conspiracy offense with multiple victims,” the ruling stated.

Maxwell was convicted of helping Epstein, a convicted sex offender, sexually exploit and abuse girls.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued that the prosecution was simply using Maxwell as a scapegoat for Epstein, since he died in jail in 2019 before he went to trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell’s defense also said the accusers’ memories had been corrupted over the decades and that the women only testified against Maxwell because they thought cooperating with prosecutors would help the claims they made to a victims’ compensation fund that is run by Epstein’s estate, U.S. News reported.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)