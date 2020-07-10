Ghislaine Maxwell Wants $5M Bail Claims She’s ‘Not A Flight Risk’ & She Might Catch Coronavirus In Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be released from jail on $5 million bail. She allegedly pled with a judge, saying: “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein.”

Her request was filed in the US District Court in Manhattan on Friday by lawyers who claim she is not a flight risk but is at risk of catching the coronavirus in prison.

Prosecutors have already labelled her an “extreme risk of flight” and said they want her jailed until trial.

The Mail Online reports: Maxwell’s lawyers put forward their proposal for her to be released on $5 million bail Friday, secured against property she owns in the UK that is worth $3.75 million.

They claim in the filing that Maxwell had not been in contact with the pedophile for more than 10 years before his apparent suicide.

These claims come despite filings in a separate lawsuit brought by an Epstein accuser which show evidence of Maxwell and Epstein emailing each other as recently as 2015.

The documents also claim Maxwell has been the victim of a smear campaign by the media and that it was the media – and not the authorities – that the suspect had been hiding out from for the last year.

They argue she has no criminal record, strongly denies all allegations made against her by the multiple women who have come forward and is no danger of a flight risk.

‘Epstein died in federal custody, and the media focus quickly shifted to our client – wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein – even though she’d had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade, had never been charged with a crime or been found liable in any civil litigation, and has always denied any allegations of claimed misconduct,’ her attorney Mark Cohen wrote.

‘Sometimes the simplest point is the most critical one: Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.’

Cohen continued: ‘Ever since Epstein’s arrest, Ms. Maxwell has been at the center of a crushing onslaught of press articles, television specials, and social media posts painting her in the most damning light possible and prejudging her guilt. The sheer volume of media reporting mentioning Ms. Maxwell is staggering.

She has seen helicopters flying over her home and reporters hiding in the bushes.’

The filing denies Maxwell was in hiding over the last year and say she ‘maintained regular contact’ with the federal government since the day after Epstein’s arrest.

Authorities have said the British-born socialite had been hiding out in the New Hampshire retreat and prosecutors have called her an ‘extreme risk of flight’ who should remain detained until trial.

The application also argues Maxwell is at risk of catching coronavirus if she continues to be held behind bars in her ‘hell hole’ Brooklyn jail.

A hearing on the bail request is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court.