Ghislaine Maxwell to Expose Names of 8 VIP Pedophiles Linked to Epstein’s Crimes

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to expose the names of eight VIP pedophiles who raped children as part of a deal to get a lesser sentence following her conviction for child sex trafficking.

Maxwell’s legal team revealed she will no longer protect the names of “eight John Does” who raped young children given to them by Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Maxwell’s attorneys stated in a letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska this week that she would no longer protect the identities of the high-profile “John Does.”

The names were sealed in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew’s child rape victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Maxwell had previously refused to identify the VIP pedophiles.

“After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,” said the Jan. 12 letter to the court, signed by Laura Menninger.

The letter was written the same day that a U.S. federal court judge ordered Prince Andrew to testify in an upcoming child sex trafficking lawsuit against him. Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of All Titles as Elite Pedophile Ring Lawsuit Looms

“Now that Maxwell’s criminal trial has come and gone, there is little reason to retain protection over the vast swaths of information about Epstein and Maxwell’s sex-trafficking operation that were originally filed under seal in this case,” Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for Giuffre, wrote to Judge Preska on Wednesday.