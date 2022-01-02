Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Placed On ‘Suicide Watch’ While Awaiting Sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to be placed on suicide watch in jail as she awaits sentencing.

Maxwell, the British socialite who was found guilty of procuring, grooming and trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her late pedophile boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein and his pals, is set to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Metro reports: A US jury convicted Maxwell of five out of six charges, but the legal process is not over as she also faces a separate trial for perjury.

A date for the 60-year-old’s sentencing has not been set yet but it could be up to as long as 65 years.

Since her arrest in July 2020, the daughter of a wealthy British newspaper tycoon has been held at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

And according to experts, the newly convicted sex trafficker has endured ‘the worst of what prison can offer.

Justin Paperny, who advises people on how to minimise their time behind bars, explained that Maxwell has already spent more than a year in solitary confinement, dealing with Covid-19 and quarantine.

He told The Times that Maxwell might be pleasantly surprised when she arrives at her new home and added: ‘Her case is different because she’s already endured so much time in custody.

‘She’s been in this wretched, dank, cold, filthy detention centre in Brooklyn which has really conditioned her for confinement.

‘People are surprised to hear that once she is sentenced and makes her way to the federal correctional institution, she will actually feel like she’s in Disneyland compared to where she is now.’

Even more, Maxwell could be given access to a running track, a library and a chapel, with room to roam around potentially all day, according to Mr Paperny.