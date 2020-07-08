Ghislaine Maxwell To Appear In Court For Bail Hearing Via Videolink Next Tuesday

An initial bail hearing and arraignment for Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell will be held via video conference early next week.

Accoeding to Manhattan federal court judge Alison Nathan, the virtual court hearing at New York’s southern district court is scheduled for next Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Mail Online reports: Only the judge, Alison Nathan, will be present along with one prosecutor and one defense attorney.

The prosecutor plans to ask Judge Nathan to keep Maxwell locked up until her trial, saying she poses a severe flight risk.

She has passports of at least three countries – the US, France and UK – and was thought to be hiding abroad before her arrest in New Hampshire last week.

She also has access to at least 15 bank accounts, prosecutors say, some containing funds of more than $20million.

Public access to the gallery will be extremely limited, Nathan said in an order, and anyone attending will have to pass temperature checks.

Maxwell – a friend to billionaires, celebrities, presidents and royalty before her arrest – is facing a six-count federal indictment which could see her jailed for 35 years.

She is accused in four counts of acting as Epstein’s madam, hunting down and ‘training’ young girls for him to abuse in the late 1990s.

Another two counts accuse her of lying about the abuse to a court when she was sued by one of the victims – Virginia Roberts – in 2015.

However, observers and experts believe she is not the state’s primary target, and will likely be offered a plea deal to turn on others in Epstein’s circle.