Ghislaine Maxwell: They’re Going to Kill Me, Just Like Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes the people that murdered Jeffrey Epstein are going to attempt to do the same to her, in a bid to stop her from naming names.

“Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” an unnamed friend claimed in a new interview.

A federal judge denied Maxwell bail last Tuesday and ordered the alleged child procurer to the elite to spend the next year awaiting trial at the Brooklyn Detention Center.

Nypost.com reports: The friend, who the Sun described as “in regular contact with Maxwell at her secret New Hampshire hideaway,” said the death threats spurred the British socialite to hire security guards, and led her to believe she may not live to see her trial.

The daughter of disgraced British medial mogul Robert Maxwell cried in court as federal Judge Alison Nathan refused to let her out on bail.

Maxwell faces charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse young women.

Her ex-beau Epstein died in custody Aug. 10 — after prison guards reportedly failed to keep an eye on him despite a previous suicide attempt.

New York City’s chief medical examiner later ruled the death a suicide.

Maxwell, like Epstein, is expected to expose celebrities and world leaders when she finally stands trial.