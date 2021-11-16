Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Set Up VIP Elites’ With Kids To Rape, Court Docs Show

Prosecutors in the child sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell say the defendant “set up VIP elites” with children to rape, court documents show.

According to the court filing, emails that show Maxwell made arrangements to set up powerful elites, including politicians and world leaders, with underage sex trafficking victims “they would like.”

Prosuectors have urged the judge to allow the identifies of the elite pedophiles to be revealed during the trial.

VIP Elite Panic As Court Orders FBI to Unmask Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Pedophile Co-Conspirators’

The lead attorney states in the court filing that Maxwell’s email messages expose her as “using her ability to provide access” to Epstein’s child rape victims “as a form of social currency.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: It claims: ‘These exhibits show (1) the defendant’s willingness to facilitate encounters between powerful men and women they would like, and (2) the defendant’s understanding that providing such access is a way to ingratiate herself with powerful men.

‘At trial, it may not be obvious to a jury that an adult woman would be willing to provide Jeffrey Epstein with access to young girls.

‘These emails make clear that the defendant was willing to serve in such a role, and that she was eager to please wealthy and influential men by providing them with access to women.’

Maxwell’s lawyers said that if she was trying to ‘ingratiate herself with a friend, so what?’

Their response document states: ‘If her motive is to permit adult women to date her single friends, then it is not to pick up schoolgirls off the street to give “sexual massages” to Jeffrey Epstein.

‘And if she already had access to other powerful and influential men who were in her life, she would not need her friendship or access to Jeffrey Epstein.’

The matter of the emails is set to be debated today at the final hearing before Maxwell’s trial.

The public phase of jury selection, known as voir dire, is set to begin in the Manhattan court room tomorrow.

Opening statements are due on November 29.

Maxwell faces six counts, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury.

The daughter of disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell denies all of the counts, which carry jail sentences of up to 80 years.

She is being held in a 6ft by 9ft cell at Brooklyn’s bleak Metropolitan Detention Centre and has set aside £5.2million to pay for her defence.