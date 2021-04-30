Ghislaine Maxwell Joins the ‘Illuminati’ Left Black Eye Club

Child sex trafficker to the elite Ghislaine Maxwell has become the latest member of the infamous ‘illuminati’ left black eye club.

According to a photo submitted to a federal court by her attorney Bobbi Sternheim, Ghislaine obtained a bruise under her left eye during her time locked up at NYC’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Sternheim doesn’t explain how the bruise got there.

According to conspiracy theorists, the mysterious black eye seen on some high-profile public figures is actually a sign that they have sold their soul to the devil.

As we previously reported, former US President George W. Bush, Pope Francis, Prince Philip, and others have all been photographed with unexplained black eyes, often on more than one occasion:

According to some conspiracy theorists, the black left eye is part of a cult or ‘Illuminati’ high-level initiation ritual during which the pledger is said to be forced to ‘eat pain’ in a quest to become more powerful.

Author and internet radio show host Sherry Shriner – who wrote the book Interview With The Devil, in which she claimed to converse with Lucifer – has spoken of the link between these black eyes and ‘soul scalping’.

According to Shriner, government leaders, people on TV with their own shows and hundreds of popular entertainers have sold their souls to Satan.

‘You cannot be on TV now, without signing on the dotted line. The bizarre recurrence of facial bruises on Illuminati politicians and entertainers has resulted in speculation that their souls have been replaced in a satanic ritual called “soul scalping”,’ she said.

Tmz.com reports: Her lawyer’s filing included a letter to the judge stating Maxwell only noticed the bruise after catching her reflection on a nail clipper. She doesn’t have a mirror.

Sternheim says Maxwell — who’s accused of trafficking underage girls to have sex with Epstein — doesn’t know how she got the bruise. It appears prison officials aren’t buying that, because Sternheim claims officials threatened to put Maxwell in a Special Housing Unit unless she spilled the beans on how she got the bruise.

But, Sternheim says if Maxwell’s ever placed in SHU “it would be ironic” because “it would signal that Ms. Maxwell needs protection from the very staff so intent on protecting her, since she has no contact with anyone but staff.”

BTW … there’s one theory on how Maxwell got the bruise. Sternheim said, “There is concern that the bruise may be related to the need for Ms. Maxwell to shield her eyes [using a sock or towel] from the lights projected into her cell throughout the night.”

Sternheim’s concerned about Maxwell’s sleep disruption every 15 minutes to check on her breathing … to which the attorney also objects, saying it’s a “myth” that “Maxwell’s conditions of confinement are related to her being a suicide risk.”

Maxwell’s attorney wants prison officials to ax the 15-minute light surveillance because they say sleep deprivation is having an adverse effect on her “health, well-being, and ability to prepare for and withstand trial.”