Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Under Investigation In US Virgin Islands

Ghislaine Maxwell is now reportedly under investigation in the Virgin Islands for her alleged sex trafficking at Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedo Island’

Maxwell is already facing six charges in New York relating to the pedophile billionaire’s abuse, but it has just emerged that she is also facing serious claims in the Caribbean.

Officials gave notice of their investigation in a court filing on July 10, as they sought to intervene in a lawsuit she filed against Epstein’s estate.

New York Post reports: The US territory’s Department of Justice revealed it’s probing “Maxwell’s participation in Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking and sexual abuse conduct” in a filing Friday as part of her lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Prosecutors there are also using the case to subpoena Maxwell, which they say she’s dodged since March.

Maxwell, 58, is seeking reimbursement from Epstein’s estate for legal fees, claiming the late pedophile repeatedly promised to take care of her financially. She and Epstein have been named as defendants in multiple lawsuits brought by their alleged victims.

“The government’s need to intervene is further fueled by Maxwell’s inappropriate use of the Virgin Islands courts to seek payment and reimbursement from the Epstein criminal enterprise, while she circumvents the service of process of government subpoenas related to her involvement in that criminal enterprise,” the filing said.

Epstein owned two islands — named Little St. James and Great St. James — where he’s accused of molesting his young victims. He committed suicide in August while locked up on sex-trafficking charges.