Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein Was Murdered by VIP Elites

Ghislaine Maxwell told reporters on Monday that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered by powerful people who wanted to hide evidence of an international elite pedophile ring.

Maxwell told Britain’s TalkTV that she was “shocked” after she learned about his death.

Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered and that she wishes that she never met him‼️ pic.twitter.com/XDSYxjsmRt — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 23, 2023

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison, in an interview with a British broadcaster that aired on Monday. The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse girls. Epstein, who was facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, escaped trial by killing himself in a New York jail in August 2019. The autopsy concluded suicide by hanging, although the 66-year-old’s sudden death fuelled widespread controversy and conspiracy theories. “I believe that he was murdered,” former socialite Maxwell said in the series of jailhouse interviews aired on Britain’s TalkTV. “I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened.”

In November 2019 famed pathologist Dr. Michael Baden went on FOX and Friends where he said evidence points to homicide over suicide in Epstein’s prison death.

Dr. Baden also pointed to the three broken neck bones were “very unusual of suicide and more indicative of homicide strangulation.

Dr. Baden is not the only top pathologist who said this. Dr. Cyril Wecht, a doctor and lawyer, told Kennedy on FOX Business Network in August a Montreal study found only 2 of 239 hanging death resulted in a broken Hyoid bone — or less than 1% of those killed.

Dr. Baden was hired by the pedophile’s family to observe the autopsy.

#Breaking: Epstein evidence points to homicide over suicide, Dr. Michael Baden says after autopsy investigation pic.twitter.com/CgGgfgOaeT — Woj (@Woj_Pawelczyk) October 30, 2019

On Saturday night Dr. Baden joined Judge Jeanine Pirro and they discussed Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

During the discussion Judge Jeanine and Dr. Baden and showed convincing evidence that Epstein’s death was not a suicide.

Epstein’s bed was 5′ 6″. tall. Epstein was 4′ tall on his knees. The noose was found tied to the bed at 3’6′. According to Dr. Baden the height of the tie would not bring enough force to break ANY bones let alone three bones in his neck.