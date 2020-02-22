Ghislaine Maxwell Confided To Friend: ‘Epstein and I Have Everyone On Videotape’

A socialite with links to the British royal family has revealed that she has spoken to FBI about her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged pimp Ghislaine Maxwell

Several other sources have also claimed that Epstein secretly filmed his guests using hidden surveillance cameras in his Manhattan mansion

She claims that Maxwell told her that she and Jeffrey Epstein had “everything on videotape”

In an interview with the New York Post, socialite Christina Oxenberg, said Maxwell had told her about the cameras when they were alone.

Virginia Roberts, who claims she was trafficked and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew has also said that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein‘s home was crawling with cameras. She said every single room was being filmed

According to The Telegraph :Christina Oxenberg, a distant relative of the royals, said Ms Maxwell also once told her that Epstein had purchased his own helicopter because commercial pilots were “eyes and ears” they did not need.

She revealed she had spoken to the FBI about what she had been told.

Ms Oxenberg, 57, first met Maxwell in the early 1990s and said she would never forget a conversation the pair once had in Maxwell’s home.

“We were alone,” she said. “She said many things. All creepy. Unorthodox. Strange. I could not believe whatever she was saying was real. Stuff like: ‘Jeffrey and I have everyone on videotape’.”