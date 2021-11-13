Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Rats In Her Cell & ‘Creepy’ Guards Who Watch Her Shower

Ghislaine Maxwell has spoken out from behind her bars for the first time to reveal that rats share her cell and “creepy” guards watch her in the shower.

The former socialite is due to appear before a federal court in New York later this month where she has pleaded not guilty to procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

The Telegraph reports: It is expected to be one of the most closely followed criminal cases of the century and has already set in motion pre-trial efforts by Ms Maxwell’s team to shape public perception.

As well as an interview setting out her foetid existence in a US jail, Ms Maxwell is believed to have dyed her hair to conceal grey streaks, while her family have commissioned their own court artist to draw her in a flattering light.

This weekend, the 59-year-old described spending her days surrounded by vermin and under the constant gaze of prison guards.

“I used to go to the loo with an open sewer drain and a friendly rat would regularly visit,” she said in an interview to be published by the Mail On Sunday.

“I told the guards but nothing was done until the rat popped out and charged a guard who screamed in terror.”

Ms Maxwell claimed she had stopped taking showers because “creepy guards stand close and stare at me the whole time,” and that she suffered “inhumane” solitary confinement.

Lawyers for Ms Maxwell have previously claimed she endured jail conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn that are comparable to those imposed on Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs.

Jury selection has begun ahead of a trial which is due to begin on Nov 29.