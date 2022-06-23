Ghislaine Maxwell Blows Whistle In Court About Working With Clintons

Just days ahead of her sentencing for child sex trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein’s child procurer Ghislaine Maxwell has sensationally blown the whistle in court about her close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

In a 77-page court filing which also states she is fearing for her life in prison, with snipers said to be lying in wait to assassinate her, Maxwell directly implicates the Clintons in the world of Jeffrey Epstein and admits she helped “launch and develop” the Clinton Global Initiative.

Maxwell appears to be leveraging her connection to the Clintons in an effort to get herself a lower sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein and his powerful VIP friends.

In the new court filing ahead of her sentencing on June 28, Maxwell points to her work for the Democrat former president’s philanthropic endeavors three times as she continues to argue she should serve just four years in jail rather than the 30 she is facing.

Maxwell, 60, claimed that helping launch the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) demonstrated she has a “desire to do good in the world.”

Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet

She will be sentenced next Monday after she was found guilty last December of trafficking and sexually abusing children.

Death threats

Maxwell has asked to serve just four years and three months in jail when she is sentenced later this month – and claimed she is getting death threats in prison.

She also claimed that guards inside the prison where she is currently being held told her “there was concern she could be shot by a sniper.”

In her 77-page filing, it references Maxwell’s “history of philanthropy, charitable work, and helping others namely her work with the Clinton Global Initiative.”

The filing states: “Ms. Maxwell has always worked hard.

“Her many educational, occupational, and avocational accomplishments include becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a helicopter pilot, a submersible pilot, a banker; partnering with the Cleveland Clinic to establish a telemedicine platform to enable people in remote areas to obtain quality medical treatment; helping develop the Clinton Global Initiative; and supporting a variety non-profit and charitable organizations.”

[RELATED: Judge Approves Unsealing of Documents Linking VIP Pedophile Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell to Clintons]

In a later section, the document states that Maxwell is not an “heiress, villain, or vapid socialite.”

Her lawyer wrote: “She has energy, drive, commitment, a strong work ethic, and desire to do good in the world.

“She has supported friends and family through tough times and personal crisis and currently is assisting women in her unit at the MDC.

“She has endeavored to contribute to society….(by) helping launch the Clinton Global Initiative.”

The claim puts a renewed spotlight on the links between Maxwell, Epstein, and Clinton.

Epstein also claimed to have helped Clinton launch the CGI and the former president flew on his private jet – known as the “Lolita Express” – dozens of times.

One photo taken as the jet was about to depart shows Maxwell standing with Clinton on the plane’s steps, the two smiling warmly.

The friendship between Epstein, Clinton, and Maxwell dates back to the mid-1990s at least when they were all photographed together at the White House.

Clinton has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said he never visited his private island in the Caribbean, known as “Pedophile Island” to authorities and locals, as some reports claimed.

Witnesses have said they have seen Bill Clinton on the island, however.