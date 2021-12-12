Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered Says Her Brother

The Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that his sister believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison.

Ian Maxwell believes that his siter is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive

He made his comments in an interview with Spectator’s Americano podcast where he claimed “The case against her is really a case against Jeffrey Epstein that’s been reverse engineered post his death against my sister”



The New York Post reports: He also railed against US authorities and staunchly maintained his sister’s innocence in the 24-minute exchange.

“It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Ian Maxwell told interviewer Freddy Gray.

“Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”

British tycoon Robert Maxwell died under mysterious circumstances while yachting off the coast of Spain in 1991, with heart attack and accidental drowning the official causes of death.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s partner in alleged crime, Epstein, died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled he committed suicide, though Maxwell scoffed at the idea.

“I’m not wholly convinced that he killed himself. It’s not been very well explained how a man under 24-7 guard … could somehow die on US watch,” Maxwell said.

He has not talked to his sister since June 2019, he claimed, when the family gathered to celebrate what would have been their father’s 96th birthday. But he and his siblings have been able to communicate with Ghislaine in jail via her attorneys.

The family has vigorously defended Ghislaine since she was arrested in July 2020 for allegedly funneling underaged girls to Epstein in a tawdry sex ring for the global elite. She is currently facing trial in Manhattan court.