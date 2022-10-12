Getting Vaccinated To Prevent Transmission To Others Was ‘Always A Lie’ Says Dutch MEP

Dutch Politician and MEP Robert “Rob” Roos has declared that getting vaccinated to prevent transmission to others was always a lie

During Tuesdays hearing on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, admitted that its vaccine had never been tested before its release to the general public on its ability to prevent the transmission of COVID

When asked by Roos if Pfizer’ Covid vaccine was ever tested to stop the transmission of the virus before it entered the market, Small replied “No”

In a Twitter post Roos is urging everyone to share his video showing the Pfizer director admitting that the so called covid vaccinations were never tested on preventing transmission.

‘Get vaccinated for others’ was always a lie, the MEP stated. “The only purpose of the ‘Covid’ passport was forcing people to get vaccinated”

In the video he called the actions “criminal”, “scandalous” and “a cheap lie.”

Below is a transcript of what Roos had to say:

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re antisocial. This is what the Dutch prime minister and health minister told us. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others. You do it for all of society, that’s what they said. Today, this turned out to be complete nonsense.

“In a COVID hearing in the European Parliament, one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me at the time of introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus.

“This removes the entire legal basis for the COVID Passport. The COVID passport that led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society. I find this to be shocking, even criminal.”

“This is scandalous. Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others.’ Now this turned out to be a cheap lie.