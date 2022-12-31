Get Woke, Go Broke: Netflix Shares Plummet to All-Time Low

Netflix has closed out its worst year on record, with its stock plummeting a whopping 50 percent and wiping out a staggering $136 billion in market value.
For 2022, Netflix shares plunged 50.6 percent, the most the stock has declined on an annual basis since 2011.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart.com reports: Netflix’s decline outpaced the Nasdaq, which was down 33.1 percent for the year.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
The left-wing streamer, which continues to have a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, is being forced to try new ways to juice revenue. Netflix broke its promise to never have commercials by launching an ad-supported tier in a bid to tap into the advertising market in the face of uncertain subscriber growth.
But the new tier has had an unpromising start. As Breitbart News reported, the plan accounted for just 9 percent of new sign-ups during its first month. In addition, Netflix has had to give back money to advertisers after failing to meet viewership targets.
Netflix is also offering fitness programming for the first time and is reportedly exploring live sports, something company executives once said they had no interest in.
For 2022, Hollywood — including major studios, streamers, cable providers, and other media giants — lost a combined $542 billion in market value.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- WEF Appointed Role of ‘World Government’ in Metaverse - December 31, 2022
- Get Woke, Go Broke: Netflix Shares Plummet to All-Time Low - December 31, 2022
- Government Docs Confirm ADE, VAED, and AIDS Due to COVID Vaccination: “It’s Why Everybody Is Dropping Dead” - December 30, 2022