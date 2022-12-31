Get Woke, Go Broke: Netflix Shares Plummet to All-Time Low

Netflix has closed out its worst year on record, with its stock plummeting a whopping 50 percent and wiping out a staggering $136 billion in market value.

For 2022, Netflix shares plunged 50.6 percent, the most the stock has declined on an annual basis since 2011.

Breitbart.com reports: Netflix’s decline outpaced the Nasdaq, which was down 33.1 percent for the year.

The left-wing streamer, which continues to have a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, is being forced to try new ways to juice revenue. Netflix broke its promise to never have commercials by launching an ad-supported tier in a bid to tap into the advertising market in the face of uncertain subscriber growth.

But the new tier has had an unpromising start. As Breitbart News reported, the plan accounted for just 9 percent of new sign-ups during its first month. In addition, Netflix has had to give back money to advertisers after failing to meet viewership targets.

Netflix is also offering fitness programming for the first time and is reportedly exploring live sports, something company executives once said they had no interest in.

For 2022, Hollywood — including major studios, streamers, cable providers, and other media giants — lost a combined $542 billion in market value.