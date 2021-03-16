Get Woke Go Broke: Grammy Ratings Plummet to Record Low as Americans REJECT Hollywood

Americans are officially done with the ‘woke’ leftist crap being constantly shovelled down their throats by Hollywood.

The American public are now rejecting Hollywood in their droves, causing a tremor of panic to ripple through tinseltown.

Last month, the Golden Globes suffered their worst ratings in their history – down by over two thirds from the previous year.

On Monday night, the Grammys also made history by scoring their worst ratings in U.S. history.

From Variety:

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah and boasting powerhouse performers Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion, drew a scant audience for CBS. This year’s telecast was the lowest-rated in Grammys history in the early numbers. Per Nielsen Live+Same Day official national numbers, Music’s Biggest Night delivered an average of 8.8 million viewers for the network during the ceremony’s broadcast on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET with a 2.1 rating in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic.



In comparison, the time-zone adjusted fast national charts for 2020’s Grammy Awards drew a 5.4 rating in the key demo and 18.7 million viewers. The 2019 Grammy Awards drew a 5.6 rating and 19.9 million viewers. The least-watched Grammys was the host-less awards ceremony in 2006, which snagged 17 million viewers.

Informationliberation.com reports: The highlight of the night was apparently stripper Cardi B’s lip-synced performance wherein she twerked her giant, fake, tattooed hind end to fake applause from a fake audience.

WATCH (Epilepsy warning):

Watching TV for even one minute is peering into a dystopian nightmare.