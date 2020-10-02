‘Get Woke, Go Broke’: Game 1 of NBA Finals Records Lowest Viewership In Ratings History

The NBA has suffered a record breaking drop in both ratings and viewership for the opening game of the finals, as fed up American patriots disgusted with professional athletes playing politics continue to switch the channel or turn off their TVs.

Instead of posting the good, if not great numbers that the NBA expected to draw for a Game 1 Finals clash with LeBron James on the floor, the NBA saw a history-making collapse in both ratings and viewership.

The embarrassing NBA ratings prove two things: Firstly, Americans largely agree with Donald Trump. Secondly, if NBA players don’t drop their disrespectful narcissistic behavior, the NBA will soon cease to be popular as patriots turn away from the sport in their droves.

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

The opening game of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat brought 7.41 million viewers to ABC, the smallest audience for the finals since at least 1994, when total viewers began to be regularly recorded. The previous low was 8.06 million for Game 3 of the 2007 NBA Finals. The game, which took place about four months later than the usual start date for the NBA Finals, was down by about 45 percent in total viewers vs. the U.S. audience for last year’s finals opener between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Breitbart report: Massive declines in viewership and ratings are nothing new for the NBA. Since the league restarted its season with a full embrace of social justice activism, the NBA has suffered huge drops in numbers. A counter-intuitive development for a league that restarted after fans had been starved for sports for five months and much of the country was at home due to coronavirus.

However, it seems much of the country found the NBA’s focus on politics to be a major turn off.

In early September, a Harris poll found that most fans were watching fewer games because the NBA had become “too political.”