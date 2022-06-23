‘Get Woke, Go Broke’: Disney Stock Tumbles 50% As Audiences Turn Away

Disney stock has fallen off a cliff in the last 12 months, tumbling nearly 50 percent as their far-left political-infused productions continue to turn away audiences and garner angry fan reactions.

No doubt the executives at Disney have come across that phrase at some point, likely reading it from people tweeting it at them in their Twitter feeds. It was a warning from would-be viewers and fans, but it was scoffed at. Disney was too big to truly feel the pain of any political activism. It’s Disney, after all.

Instead of listening to their audience and providing middle America with entertainment that reflects its values and strengthens society, Disney chose to pursue a radical far-left agenda. Corporate president Karey Burke admitted she is pushing a “gay agenda” on American’s children. Jon Heely, another Disney executive, was arrested for operating a pedophile ring.

No wonder America is turning away from Disney.

RedState report: Disney might be surprised but fans aren’t. Their mishandling of popular brands like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar has caused fans to shrug them off. Entire YouTube channels have created popular videos dissecting the failure of each, and while each of them may reach various conclusions as to how it got there the ultimate consensus is that the story writing has suffered greatly.

It has, but those paying attention will know that the reason the stories have suffered is that leftist politics has infected everyone from Disney’s brass to their writing staff.

As previously reported, the new “Lightyear” film has bombed in no small part thanks to the addition of a lesbian kiss. It was only made worse when the film’s lead voice actor, Chris Evans, called those who were critical of it “idiots.”

According to Bounding Into Comics, the new Ms. Marvel show on Disney+ has been released with the lowest viewership numbers the streaming service has seen yet. A total of 775,000 households tuned in to watch the new Marvel outing in its first five days, but that’s dangerously low compared to other shows such as Moon Knight (1.8 million), Hawkeye (1.5 million), Loki (2.5 million), and WandaVision (1.6 million).

This isn’t to mention the flops that were the live-action “Mulan” and “Eternals” movies, the former of which was greeted with mass controversy since it literally thanks the organization tied to a concentration camp for Uyghur Muslims. Fan reactions to Kenobi have been mixed, but many (including yours truly) consider it to be a massive insult to the fans.

This isn’t even mentioning that Disney/Star Wars led a campaign to call its own fans racist before the release of Kenobi.

Disney has done what it could to drive away its audience in order to embrace a political message that the majority of America isn’t buying.

To be sure, there are other factors that contribute to Disney’s falling stock. It likely doesn’t help that we’re in a recession, but that’s made more people choosy with their money, not unwilling to spend it. “Top Gun” had audiences raving while “Jurassic Park: Dominion” beat “Lightyear” in terms of box office dollars on its second week in the theaters.

People are turning away from Disney and Disney has only itself to blame for not heeding the warnings that were given to it by its customers.

Get woke, go broke.