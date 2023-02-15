Get Woke, Go Broke: Adidas Loses $1.3 Billion After Ditching Kanye West

Adidas is set to lose a whopping $1.3 billion after ditching rapper Kanye West and his popular “Yeezy” shoe line.

The company admitted they expect to lose $1.3 billion with profits dropping by about $535 million as they struggle to repurpose the products once receiving Ye’s branding.

They also face a crippling operating loss of $750 billion if they do not figure out how to make a profit without Ye’s support.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Adidas ditched Ye for “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” comments he made about alleged Jewish monetary and media control last October. They are now learning a hard lesson in the truth of “get woke, go broke” after ditching Ye at the behest of organized thought-control groups.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a prepared statement. “We are currently not performing the way we should.”

Big League Politics reported on the coordinated cancelling of Ye by the most powerful corporations in the world for the thought crime of uttering controversial remarks:

“Forbes has removed Kanye West from their billionaire list after he made controversial comments regarding the Jewish people.

Adidas reportedly dropped Ye from the deal he had with the large multinational corporation, which according to Forbes, drops his net worth under a billion dollars.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company stated in a press release.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect,” they added…

Because Ye stated his controversial thoughts about Jewish power, he is being systematically destroyed by an open conspiracy of the world’s most powerful interests…

Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor and brother of former Chicago Mayor and Obama crony Rahm Emanuel, gave the orders for the corporate elite to sever ties with Ye in an op/ed last week.

“West is not just any person — he is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world,” Emanuel wrote. “And among them are young people whose views are still being formed. This is why it is necessary for all of us to speak out. Hatred and anti-Semitism should have no place in our society, no matter how much money is at stake.”’

Ye is still a global phenomenon, and the corporations that threw him under the bus due to political considerations are paying the price.