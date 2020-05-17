“We’ll Get Rid of All Whites in USA” – CDC Chair of Advisory Committee Lashes out in 2016 Video

Dr. Carol Baker proposed eliminating white people in America to increase vaccination rates during a 2016 panel discussion.

Dr. Baker was appointed Chair of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practises in 2009.

The Houston doctor sat on a panel of experts sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City on May 9, 2016 in Atlanta.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: During the panel discussion the far left doctor took a swipe at Donald Trump and white Americans. Dr. Baker told the gathered audience,

Dr. Carol Baker: “So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers. I’m not talking about…hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States… Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Not one person from the audience challenged the hateful doctor.

WATCH: