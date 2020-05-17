‘We’ll Just Get Rid of All Whites In The US’: CDC Immunizations Committee Chair Lashes Out at White Americans

The Chair of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has been caught on camera lashing out at white Americans, saying “We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States… Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Dr. Carol Baker was appointed Chair of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in 2009 and is well known for her work in immunization and education.

The Houston doctor sat on a panel of “experts” sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City on May 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. During the panel discussion the far-left doctor took an astonishing swipe at President Donald Trump and white Americans.

Dr. Baker told the audience:

“So I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers. I’m not talking about…hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States… Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Not one person from the audience challenged the hateful doctor.