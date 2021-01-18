Germany Plans To Put COVID Dissidents In ‘Detention Camps’

1 SHARE LinkedIn Email Reddit

Germany is planning to put COVID dissidents who repeatedly fail to follow draconion lockdown rules into Covid jail.

Germans who refuse to quarantine after being exposed to Covid will be held in facilities that have been described as ‘detention camps’ detention under new rules prepared by regional authorities.

According to the Mail Online: The eastern state of Saxony has confirmed plans to hold quarantine-flouters in a fenced-off section of a refugee camp set to be build next week.

Baden-Württemberg in the south-west of the country will use two hospital rooms to detain repeat offenders, who will be guarded by police.

Authorities in Brandenburg will detain a section of a refugees centre, while Schleswig-Holstein will use an area within a juvenile detention centre.

Summit News reports: In order to increase compliance among the population, violators who recieve both a warning and then a fine will be earmarked for deportation to the camp.

“We don’t assume that there will be very many, but in the event that a court decides that way, there will be a facility to accommodate them,” a spokesperson told RT.

As we previously highlighted, last year authorities in New Zealand said that they will put all new coronavirus infectees and their close family members in “quarantine facilities.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made it clear that anyone in the quarantine facility who refused to take a coronavirus test would simply be held there for at least 14 days.

Earlier this month, a lawmaker in New York also introduced a bill that would give the government the power to remove and detain “disease carriers” in quarantine facilities.