Germany to Begin Closing Bank Accounts of Trump Supporters – Media Blackout

Germany has announced measures that will see conservatives and Trump supporters who speak out against the government have their bank accounts terminated and access to cash stripped.

The fascist plan will be implemented by Easter, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday in the Bundestag. “Right-wing extremism is the worst threat to our free and democratic basic order,” she breathlessly warned.

“And that’s why fighting right-wing extremism is our top priority. We will do everything we can to better protect the people who are threatened and attacked in our country. We are a resilient democracy. We fight the enemies of the open society.”

Freewestmedia.com reports: She complained about “mental ammunition” prepared for extremist perpetrators. “These hustlers know what they are doing. They have supporters who spread misanthropy and racism from within our parliaments.”

Going after the bank accounts of critics

Faeser’s plan is similar to that of Justin Trudeau’s in Canada: in order to “stop radicalization and smash right-wing extremist networks”, the German government will go after the money of their critics. “We will trace the extremists’ financial flows and take away their sources of income, and we will very consistently disarm them.”

In Canada, Trudeau has been freezing bank accounts without due process or legal recourse, and has threatened to take away protesters’ children and kill their pets. In fact, civil rights were completely discarded the moment Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.

The Democracy Promotion Act which is being prepared in Germany, will also consistently combat adversaries of the leftists by deploying the police and security authorities, while increasing the already overwhelming flow of leftist propaganda. “It is also the responsibility of all of us as a society. That is why we will strengthen social commitment, political education and the prevention of extremism.”

Unsurprisingly, Faeser plans to launch the renewed attack from the Family Ministry: “That’s why Family Minister Anne Spiegel and I will quickly get the Democracy Promotion Act off the ground.”

Left-wing extremism, on the other hand, has been dismissed as an “overblown” problem.

Any critic is a ‘right-wing extremist’

The media, parties and associations in Germany work systematically to blend the differences between conservatives and the extreme right, so that any criticism becomes synonymous with “extreme right” and vice versa as is happening in Canada.

Marco Mendicino, Canada’s public safety minister, announced that four Albertan truckers who had been charged with “conspiracy to murder police officers” had “strong ties to a far-right, extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa”.

When asked to identify the organization, he could not. When asked again, he pointed to “rhetoric”. Pressed further, he conceded that he had made up the link to the Ottawa convoy leadership, and then suggested that the information came from some Canadians on “social media”.

Thus the minister’s claim of “a public safety threat in Ottawa” on which the emergency powers were predicated, was rubbished – by himself.

No transparency while ‘promoting democracy’

The German Ministry of Finance has meanwhile refused to list the contacts of former finance minister and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with lobbyists in the financial sector. The authority has rejected a request for freedom of information by a subsidiary of the citizens’ movement Finanzwende, reported German magazine Spiegel. This is justified by claiming that it allegedly took great effort to put together the lobby appointments.

The Berlin Administrative Court also followed the arguments of the Ministry of Finance’s lawyers to keep the appointments secret.

The activists, on the other hand, demand that the ministry create transparency about Scholz’s lobbying appointments. “Instead, one flimsy justification for rejection after the other is presented,” Finanzwende campaigner Lena Blanken told the Epoch Times.