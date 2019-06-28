Germany Propose 3 Year Jail Sentences for People Who Burn the EU Flag

People in Germany could face 3 year jail sentences for the ‘crime’ of burning an EU flag or insulting the ‘anthem’ of the European Union, under newly proposed laws.

Yes, really.

According to new legislation being pushed by German officials, damaging “the symbols of the European Union” could result in a fine or a custodial term of up to three years.

Lawmakers in Saxony are attempting to pass a bill which seeks “to take firm and effective action against those whose aim is to disparage the fundamental values of the European Union” by attacking “the reputation of the symbols of the European Union,” German regional newspaper Saabrücker Zeitung reported.

The proposed law would target individuals who remove, destroy, damage or make the European Union flag unusable.

Prisonplanet.com reports: According to proponents of the bill, the EU flag represents “a commandment of self-esteem” which as a founding member of the institution, Germany must “protect against malicious contempt”.

Ludicrously, the law would also ban disparaging Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, which has been co-opted as the European Union’s de-facto ‘national anthem’.

Globalists appear to be attempting to mandate a kind of faux-patriotism by forcing people to cherish the symbols of a bureaucratic institution which means absolutely nothing to them.

French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron previously pushed through legislation that made displaying the EU flag inside all classrooms mandatory.