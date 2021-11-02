Germany Is Creating Segregated Canteens for the ‘Filthy Unjabbed’

Germany has begun segregating unvaccinated citizens from the rest of society as part of a plan to create a Second class citizen status for the unjabbed.

Big Pharma giant Bayer, energy company Eon, and travel company Alltours are all set to impose the new rules on employees, which will see the unvaccinated forced to continue following social distancing rules and mask mandates.

“In the ‘2G’ areas for vaccinated and recovered people, employees would be allowed to eat together under completely normal conditions, while those who are not vaccinated or do not provide information about their vaccination status would have to continue to live with rules on social distancing, mask wearing and partitions during meals,” the Local reports.

Summit.news reports: Bayer also announced that its employees have also started forming work groups that “exclude unvaccinated staff.”

People visiting Christmas markets in Berlin who haven’t been vaccinated will also be denied entry.

As we previously highlighted, despite facing brazen discrimination, 90 per cent of Germans who haven’t had the vaccine say they have no plans to get it in the near future.

As we highlighted back in January, German authorities announced that COVID lockdown rulebreakers would be arrested and detained in refugee camps located across the country.

Earlier this summer it was also confirmed that the unvaccinated would be deprived of basic lifestyle activities like visiting cinemas and restaurants.

The editor-in-chief of Germany’s top newspaper Bild shocked some people by apologizing for the news outlet’s fear-driven coverage of COVID, specifically to children who were told “that they were going to murder their grandma.”

During a meeting with other world leaders in Rome, Angela Merkel engaged in COVID security theater by briefly wearing a mask when she exited her vehicle, only to remove it as soon as she entered the building.