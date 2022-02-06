Germany: Cases of Serious Jab Injury Have Increased Twenty-Fold

Cases of serious jab injury have increased twenty-fold in Germany, according to new data coming out of German hospitals.

German data analyst Tom Lausen has been evaluating the figures from hospitals, the Robert Koch Institute and the DIVI intensive care register since the beginning of the pandemic. In an interview with Milena Preradovic, Lausen said he had calculated that based on the accounting data from German hospitals, the jabs have led to an alarming incidence of serious side effects that have required medical intervention.

Freewestmedia.com reports:Hospital accounts show that in 2021 up to September more than 18 600 people with severe vaccination damage were treated in clinics. The figures from the end of the year are still unavailable. As a result, up to September alone, the cases of confirmed severe vaccine damage increased 21-fold compared to previous years.

According to Lausen, however, there haven’t been 21 times as many vaccinations as in previous years — so the difference cannot be explained by a mere increase in the doses of vaccine administered. The risk of serious side effects seems to be significantly higher with the supposedly safe Covid vaccines than with other vaccines — even if politicians and the established media try to dispute this.

At least 2000 adverse vaccination reactions were so serious that treatment in the intensive care unit was necessary. Lausen estimated that 500 to 700 more cases will be added through the end of the year. These alarming numbers do not include sudden deaths from the jabs.