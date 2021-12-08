Germany: 2 Footballers Collapse ‘Suddenly & Unexpectedly’ During Same Match

Two German footballers ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ collapsed on the pitch during the same match on Friday.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred after the final whistle in a match between FC Carl Zeiss Jena and Berliner AK.

Newz world today reports: The two German footballers add to an unprecedented list of athletes to suddenly collapse on the playing surface in 2021.

Reports have pointed out that the players in question had recently had covid, but there is no mention of whether they had recieved covid jabs or not.

According to News In 24: The two people affected were infected with the corona virus in November.

Jena – In the regional soccer division Berliner AK, two players collapsed after the final whistle. They had to be treated by an emergency doctor. Both were affected by a corona outbreak at the club.

After the 0: 2 on Friday evening at Carl Zeiss Jena, Ugur Ogulcan Tezel and Kwabe Schulz had cardiovascular problems and were supplied with oxygen by emergency doctors, coach Andre Meyer reported to the RBB. According to the emergency doctors, there is “a direct connection” to their corona disease in November.