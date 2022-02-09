Germany: 17 Yr Old Girl Hospitalised After Being Attacked For Not Wearing Face Mask

A 17-year-old girl was attacked by six adults for not wearing a face mask on a tram in Berlin

The teenager was beaten so badly that she had to be taken to a hospital, according to reports.

The cowardly attack took place on Saturday evening after the girl refused to wear a mask on a tram in the Berlin district of Prenzlauer Berg.

Germany’s current covid restrictions state that travellers must “must wear a medical or FFP [filtering face piece] mask” on “public transport

Brietbart reports: The unidentified girl who was travelling with her friends was initially racially abused when she refused to wear a mask after being told it was a legal requirement by the other passengers, reports claim.

Die Welt notes that once the girl left the train a group of three men and three women attacked her, punching and kicking her multiple times, and she even had some of her hair torn out. The 17-year-old female victim went to hospital because of her injuries.

The attackers initially managed to leave the scene. Later, one of the three male attackers was identified by police officers from a recording the victim made of the incident.

All three of the male attackers, aged between 42 and 51, were found by the police in a local pub later on Saturday evening, and some were said to be intoxicated and at least one was in possession of illegal drugs. The three women remain at large.

