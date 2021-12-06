German Study Finds ZERO Healthy Children Between 5 and 18 Died from COVID

German scientists have found that not a single healthy child aged between 5 and 18 died from Covid in the first 15 months of the pandemic.

“Overall, the SARS-CoV-2-associated burden of a severe disease course or death in children and adolescents is low,” the scientists declared in a new report.

“This seems particularly the case for 5-11-year-old children without comorbidities.”

While the virus claimed zero lives of healthy children between the ages of 5 and 18, it only killed six children and adolescents in that age range who had severe preexisting conditions.

The frequency of a child requiring intensive hospital care for COVID was also 1 in 50,000.

Between March 2020 and May 2021 a total of eight infants and toddlers died, including five with preexisting conditions, making a total of 14 Germans under the age of 18 who died from COVID during that 15 month time period.

The figures are similar to those recorded in the UK, where only six healthy children out of 12 million died of COVID-19.

“Given the known risks of vaccine-induced myocarditis in young men, the fact that Pfizer tested its mRNA vaccines on barely 3,000 children 5-11 and followed most of them for only weeks after the second dose, the German data again raises the question of how health authorities can possibly justify encouraging children or teenagers to be vaccinated,” writes Alex Berenson.

“If you let your healthy child or teenager receive the mRNA Covid vaccine, you are insane,” he adds.

Despite the results of the study, Germany is likely to offer children under the age of 12 a vaccine in the first quarter of 2022.

This will likely end up being compulsory as the country embarks on a draconian plan to make the vaccine mandatory for adults by February next year.