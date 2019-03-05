German Police: North African Migrants Prone to Commit Most Crimes

North African migrants in Germany are more prone to commit crimes, the president of the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has warned.

BKA president Holger Münch has called on police to focus their attention in tackling the North African migrant crime problem before its too late, Die Welt reports.

Breitbart.com reports: Earlier this week Münch noted at the European Police Congress in Berlin that organized criminal clans could only be stopped with enormous effort on the part of the police.

“Problems that have arisen in 25 to 30 years, which we will not solve in 25 to 30 days,” he said, and added that several regions of the country — Bremen, Berlin, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia — had particular problems with organised criminal groups.

BKA reports from 2017 revealed that migrants were responsible for at least nine percent of serious crimes.

Their overrepresentation in violent crimes and sexual offences was even starker, with the number rising to over ten percent and migrants from Libya, Tunisia, Morrocco, and Algeria being particularly prevalent among the suspects.

Organised migrant gangs, such as the notorious Arab clans operating in cities like Berlin, have been a major problem for police.

In 2017 it was claimed that the Arab clans were even recruiting newly arrived asylum seekers to aid their criminal enterprises, with members visiting asylum homes in the German capital.

“The young refugees have no-one here to stop them,” Benjamin Jendro of the Berlin Police Union said.

“They see peers who are driving an Audi Q8 and hear how easy it is to get there, and they want that too. You cannot blame them,” he added.

Arab clans in Berlin have also been accused of using threats and spreading sexual allegations against police in order to either intimidate or take revenge on officers trying to bring them to justice.