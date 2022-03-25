Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in Belgium on a two-day official visit to attend meetings of European Union, G7 and NATO leaders about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

However he was not made welcome by some MEPS and he was certainly not expecting to be humiliated in front of the entire European Parliament!

During a plenary session of parliament in Brussels on Wednesday several MEPs called Trudeau out, accusing him of violating human rights and turning Canada into “a dictatorship of the worst kind” following his handling of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

German Member of the European Parliament member, Christine Anderson, joined Croatian MEP Mislav, and Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes in demolishing the Canadian Prime Minister as he as he dared to talk about defending democracy in Ukraine while destroying it in his own country.

She said Trudeau shouldn’t be allowed to speak to the European Parliament over the handling of the Freedom Convoy, and called him a “disgrace for any democracy.”

“A prime minister who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy should not be allowed to speak in this house at all” Anderson said