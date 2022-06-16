German Gov’t Labels Independent Journalist ‘Criminal,’ Freezes Bank Account over Honest Ukraine Reporting

An independent German journalist has been labelled by the government a ‘criminal’ and had her bank account frozen for reporting the truth about the Ukraine war.

Alina Lipp claims the German government has opened a criminal case against her and frozen her and her father’s bank accounts pending a trial that she is forbidden to appear at over her honest reporting of Russia’s military operation in the Donbas region.

“I’m an independent German journalist living in Donetsk. I’m living here for half a year now telling Germans what is going on in the Donbas region in the Ukraine. And for that, the German authorities have started to persecute me,” Lipp explained in a video.

Infowars.com reports: “First, they deleted my material on the internet, then they blocked my bank account, blocked the bank account of my father, and yesterday I got this letter from German authorities that they opened now a criminal case against me.”

Lipp went over the government documents accusing her reporting of the genocidal acts by Ukraine against the people of the Donbas region as a violation of the law.

“These are the documents, and for Germans, support of the special operation of Russia in the Ukraine is already a criminal act, for which you can obviously get 3 years in prison,” Lipp said.

“What is interesting, in the end of the letter, they are writing that they are not going to invite me to a hearing because this would disturb the investigations. That’s very interesting. So they are persecuting me but don’t want to hear me out,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government had labeled Lipp as a “Russian terrorist” in March over her reporting on Donbas that undermined its narrative that Ukraine is the victim.

Lipp is not the only European journalist facing persecution by Western authorities for reporting events in Ukraine that don’t fit the official narrative.

Independent UK journalist Graham Phillips has been accused by parliament of potential war crimes for interviewing a British soldier captured by Russian forces in April.

In the U.S., the government’s responded to reporting on the Ukraine conflict that didn’t fit its prescribed narrative by creating the so-called “Disinformation Governance Board,” tasked in part to counter “disinformation” related to Ukraine.

Notably, the board’s disgraced former chair Nina Jankowicz previously advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications in her role as a holder of a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship.

Freedom of the press is effectively dead in Europe and under attack in the US because open debate and reporting only endangers specific narratives Western governments want to advance.