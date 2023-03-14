German Gov’t: ‘COVID Vaccine Causes Severe Disabilities and Permanent Injuries in Vast Number of People’

In a shocking revelation, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has publicly acknowledged that the federal government is well aware of the widespread injuries attributed to the COVID vaccine. Lauterbach admitted that the jabs have caused victims “severe disabilities” and “permanent” injuries, which the government has attempted to financially compensate.
In an interview with ZDF Heute Journal, Lauterbach admitted that the jabs have caused victims “severe disabilities” and “permanent” injuries, which the government has attempted to financially compensate.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“First of all, what’s happened to these people is absolutely dismaying, and every single case is one too many,” Lauterbach responded when asked to speak to vaccine injured people. “I honestly feel very sorry for these people. There are severe disabilities, and some of them will be permanent. So it’s hard. What we do as a state is that the health insurance companies pay the treatment costs, and, well, the federal states bear the support costs, if support is necessary. But in fact we have problems on both sides, because we don’t yet have the drugs for treating them. These are being feverishly researched. The entitlement to benefits is also often very bureaucratically tied-up. So I really do understand the people who are complaining here.”
Lauterbach also stated that the government is trying to do a better job of identifying and responding to severe vaccine injuries, which he claimed “happen in less than 1 in 10,000 vaccinations according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute.” However, researcher Steve Kirsch has pointed out that serious injuries actually occur in “closer to 1 in 100 doses.”
When asked about his previous comments regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, Lauterbach admitted, “Well, that was an exaggeration that I once made in a misguided tweet. But it wasn’t fundamentally my position. I had already commented very, very often on the side effects of vaccinations. For example I…But you often said afterwards that there were hardly any or practically no [side effects]. You said this again on the [television talkshow] Anne Will. So, you’ve always given the impression that side effects aren’t really an issue at all.”
“But that’s not right,” Lauterbach responded. “1 in 10,000 [are injured], so you can say it’s a lot, or you can say it’s not so many. But the vaccine really does protect against serious illness and, by the way, very often also reduces the risk of Long Covid.”
The health minister’s admission has further fueled skepticism about the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, and the government’s failure to take responsibility for these injuries has caused outrage among the public. With the mainstream media and government continuing to push for mass vaccination, it’s more important than ever to seek out alternative sources of information and make informed decisions about your health.
This latest revelation is yet another example of the government failing to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens. It’s time to hold those in power accountable and demand transparency and accountability when it comes to our health.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- German Gov’t: ‘COVID Vaccine Causes Severe Disabilities and Permanent Injuries in Vast Number of People’ - March 14, 2023
- Greenwald Drops Bombshell: Russiagate Hoax Tricked Dems into Pushing for WWIII - March 13, 2023
- RED ALERT: 30 Banks Halt Trading As NYSE Freezes Charles Schwab – Is There A Sinister Plot Unfolding? - March 13, 2023